Featured
Nova Scotia recruitment incentive programs changed to include urban doctors
Health Minister Randy Delorey says doctors who work in urban centres will now be allowed to take advantage of the programs.
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Tuesday, April 17, 2018 3:44PM ADT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 17, 2018 7:11PM ADT
HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia government is removing geographic restrictions on three programs that offer financial incentives to doctors who work in rural areas.
Health Minister Randy Delorey says doctors who work in urban centres will now be allowed to take advantage of the programs.
He says the changes were made after doctors and medical residents asked for more flexibility.
The minister says the government also recognizes more doctors are needed in urban areas.
Previously, the Tuition Relief Program, the family Medicine Bursary and the Debt Assistance Plan were only available to rural doctors.
The three programs will also be made available to doctors working in full-time, part-time and locum positions.