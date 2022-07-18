Nova Scotia releases list of 26 waterways suspected to have toxic algae

Nova Scotia’s Department of Environment and Climate Change has released a list of 26 lakes and waterways from Cape Breton to Yarmouth with suspected blue-green algae blooms.

“That’s more than we would have in a previous year but that’s also expected because we are really trying to get the word out and we’re trying to get people to call us as much as possible,” says Elizabeth Kennedy, the director of water for the Department of the Environment and Climate Change.

Blooms are identified through reports and photographs sent in by the public. The Department uses that information to confirm a bloom. If the water is used as a drinking supply, the user will be notified.

Another consideration is how busy the lake is.

“We’ll look at what kind of recreational facilities are on that lake and contact them and make sure that they have all the information they need to protect their memberships or their recreational users,” Kennedy says.

According to the province, blue-green algae occurs “naturally in surface waters like lakes, ponds, rivers and streams. The toxins in the algae can make people sick and be fatal for pets if ingested.”

Bell Lake in Dartmouth is one that has been identified. The Abenaki Aquatic Club cancelled swimming lessons for the day as a precaution.

Another of the lakes on the list is Micmac which connects to Lake Banook where the ICF Canoe Sprint and Paracanoe World Championships will be held on the water from August 3-7.

“Blue-green algae is one of the things that we are monitoring for in preparation for Canoe 22 and unfortunately, it’s something that we’ve seen in the lake in the past,“ says board member Tim Rissesco.

The lake is currently open for recreational use. Rissesco says the standard for water testing is different for boating.

“Our athletes stay on top of the water where swimmers are in the water so I’m surmising that our tolerance would be at a higher level than what you want for swimmers in the lake,” Says Rissesco.

Lake Banook will continue to be tested regularly leading up to the 2022 world championships. Rissesco says he’s confident the water quality will be good and this event will be held as planned.