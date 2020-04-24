HALIFAX -- Nova Scotians will stand united Friday night as a virtual vigil pays tribute to the 22 victims of a mass killing this past weekend.

Co-organizer Mary Teed says it's important to mourn together as a province and as a country, especially since measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 are preventing people from consoling each other in person.

“We are stronger together, we are Nova Scotia strong,” says Teed.

“When the chips are down we come together and we can get through this.”

The Stanfields, a Nova Scotia based band, will be one of the musical acts to take part in the vigil.

“When you're asked to contribute in some small way to help our community and the victims deal with something like this, the answer is yes, always,” says Jon Landry, the lead singer for The Stanfields.

“These people are working non-stop to provide some sense of normalcy in a grieving process that the current pandemic is not allowing us as a community to do.”

In addition to musical tributes, there will also be spiritual leaders and guest speakers, including the prime minister of Canada.

Christine Blair is the mayor of Colchester County. She is hopeful the tribute will offer comfort during an unprecedented time.

“I think it's wonderful, something that was pulled together in a typical Nova Scotia way in order to support so many people,” says Blair.

“The families of those victims need to know that we are out there and supporting them in this dreadful situation.”

“Nova Scotia Remembers” will be simulcast on both CTV Atlantic and CTV 2, and streamed live on CTVNewsAtlantic.ca starting at 7 p.m. The vigil will also be broadcasted on Truro radio stations Bid Dog 100.9 and Pure Country 99.5.