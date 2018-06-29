

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - The Nova Scotia government has renewed its contract with the company that maintains its troubled freedom of information website -- but only for one year and with restricted work.

The FOI site has been down for 85 days and a spokesman for the Department of Internal Services says the province needed to extend its contract with Unisys beyond Saturday's expiration deadline because the company is still working to get the site online again.

But Brian Taylor says that under the $120,000 deal, Unisys will no longer be in charge of the public disclosure portion of the site.

The freedom of information website was shut down April 5 after it was discovered a vulnerability in the system allowed a teenager to access the social insurance numbers, birth dates and addresses of multiple people who'd filed information requests.