HALIFAX -- For the sixth straight day Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19, with two active cases remaining in the province.

Nova Scotia has also renewed its state of emergency. The order is extended to August 23 unless government terminates or extends it.

COVID-19 TESTING

To date, Nova Scotia has 65,949 negative test results.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 501 Nova Scotia tests on Friday.

The number of confirmed cases remains at 1,071, though 1,005 cases are considered resolved, and 64 people have died, leaving two active cases in the province.

There are no active cases of COVID-19 in any long-term care facilities and the Northwood outbreak is considered resolved. There are also no patients in hospital as a result of COVID-19.

The province's confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90, with 61 per cent of the cases being females and 39 per cent are males.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives, and not where their sample was collected.

western zone: 54 cases

central zone: 907 cases

northern zone: 57 cases

eastern zone: 53 cases

TWO ACTIVE CASES

The province’s last two confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported on Sunday in the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s central zone.

Both cases are related to travel outside Canada and both people have been in self-isolation. One case is connected to two travel-related cases reported last week.

SYMPTOMS AND SELF-ISOLATION

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic region is also required to self-isolate for 14 days and must fill out a self-declaration form before coming to the province.

Residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are no longer required to self-isolate when travelling to Nova Scotia, but they must be prepared to provide proof of their place of residency at provincial borders.

Anyone who experiences one of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment: