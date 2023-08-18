Nova Scotia report highlights resource shortages as immigration increases
An internal review of immigration services in Nova Scotia shows a system in need of strengthening as a record number of newcomers settle in the province.
The survey and report carried out between June and October 2022 indicates that a lack of worker and program resources causes delays in the support offered to immigrants as demand grows.
The report says service organizations have provided help to between 22,000 and 25,000 immigrants a year since 2020 -- up to 60 per cent more people than expected.
It also points out that a lack of affordable and available housing complicates the situation and has led some immigrants to look for opportunities elsewhere in Canada.
The need for more support services in rural areas is also highlighted because of a growing trend of newcomers settling in less populated areas.
Information for the report was collected from 18 service providers and 220 immigrants who took part through a survey, while 12 newcomers agreed to in-depth interviews.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2023.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | N.W.T. fires reach critical point as winds expected to shift, more evacuees flown out
The Canadian military says it's working to get the remaining residents out of Yellowknife as a result of the ongoing wildfires in the Northwest Territories.
Kelowna declares state of emergency, evacuation orders issued as wildfire jumps Okanagan Lake overnight
The City of Kelowna has declared a state of emergency after the McDougall Creek wildfire jumped Okanagan Lake overnight, forcing more evacuations as spot fires ignite in the city.
Wildfires burning out of control on Vancouver Island, Quadra Island
Multiple aircraft and a ground attack crew are battling an out-of-control wildfire on Quadra Island. On Vancouver Island, a pair of large, out-of-control wildfires are burning in Strathcona Regional Park.
Shortage of diabetes and weight loss drug Ozempic expected in Canada: manufacturer
A shortage of diabetes drug Ozempic that is used off-label for weight loss is expected in Canada, the manufacturer says.
Satellite captures images of wildfire scars near Yellowknife, damage in B.C.'s Okanagan
Images captured by satellite show the extent of some of the damage caused by wildfires in Canada this summer.
Top-secret briefing on foreign interference left out key documents: Green leader
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May says a top-secret briefing on foreign interference did not allow her to access key intelligence documents.
Is an 'infinity mortgage' really infinite? Experts say probably not, but it's not good
Canadians with variable-rate fixed-payment mortgages are seeing their amortization periods stretch to infinity amid high interest rates. Experts explain what's causing this and what the downstream effects could be for borrowers, default rates and the economy.
British nurse guilty of killing 7 babies, trying to kill 6 others, in neonatal ward
A neonatal nurse in a British hospital was found guilty Friday of killing seven babies and trying to kill six others.
Real estate report: Second highest home price increase ever recorded in a single month
Home prices in Canada continued to rise in July, according to the Teranet-National Bank composite index.
Toronto
-
Nurse at Ontario Shores facility charged after patient sexually assaulted: police
A 24-year-old man employed as a nurse at a mental health facility in Whitby is facing charges after police say a patient in one of the adolescent programs was sexually assaulted multiple times during their stay at the centre.
-
Here's what to expect at this year's CNE
This year’s Canadian National Exhibition (or 'CNE,' as it’s known amongst Torontonians) opens Friday.
-
Contractor issues statement after construction worker falls to his death at wastewater plant
A contracting company has promised to fully review the circumstances around the death of a construction worker after he fell to his death on Thursday.
Calgary
-
Kelowna declares state of emergency, evacuation orders issued as wildfire jumps Okanagan Lake overnight
The City of Kelowna has declared a state of emergency after the McDougall Creek wildfire jumped Okanagan Lake overnight, forcing more evacuations as spot fires ignite in the city.
-
Wildfire evacuation flights expected to land in Calgary every half hour
Thousands of people, fleeing wildfires in the Northwest Territories, are scheduled to arrive in Calgary throughout the day on Friday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | N.W.T. fires reach critical point as winds expected to shift, more evacuees flown out
The Canadian military says it's working to get the remaining residents out of Yellowknife as a result of the ongoing wildfires in the Northwest Territories.
Montreal
-
Montreal police looking to recruit from social sciences, 'people with heart'
Montreal police are looking to attract new officers with non-traditional educations in an effort to adapt to a “changed” society, the SPVM announced Thursday. “Society has changed, the SPVM must also adapt,” said Police Chief Fady Dagher in a video posted to social media. “We want people with heart.”
-
Passerby finds missing Montreal jet-skier alive on riverbank
The jet-skier reported missing Thursday night after taking to the St. Lawrence River has been found alive, Quebec police say.
-
Shortage of diabetes and weight loss drug Ozempic expected in Canada: manufacturer
A shortage of diabetes drug Ozempic that is used off-label for weight loss is expected in Canada, the manufacturer says.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | N.W.T. fires reach critical point as winds expected to shift, more evacuees flown out
The Canadian military says it's working to get the remaining residents out of Yellowknife as a result of the ongoing wildfires in the Northwest Territories.
-
Kelowna declares state of emergency, evacuation orders issued as wildfire jumps Okanagan Lake overnight
The City of Kelowna has declared a state of emergency after the McDougall Creek wildfire jumped Okanagan Lake overnight, forcing more evacuations as spot fires ignite in the city.
-
LIVE @ 1:30
LIVE @ 1:30 | Edmontonian to receive $35M cheque from lottery win
One Edmontonian's estate has ballooned in size after they won $35 million in a lottery jackpot.
Northern Ontario
-
19-year-old drowns in northern Ontario lake
A 19-year-old man from southern Ontario has died after jumping off a boat into a lake east of North Bay, police say.
-
British nurse guilty of killing 7 babies, trying to kill 6 others, in neonatal ward
A neonatal nurse in a British hospital was found guilty Friday of killing seven babies and trying to kill six others.
-
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on Manitoulin Island
A 53-year-old from northwestern Ontario has died following a single-vehicle crash just after midnight Friday on Manitoulin Island, police say.
London
-
Charges laid in downtown London shooting
As previously reported, officers were called to a parking lot off Mill Street around 1:30 a.m. after workers in the area of a nearby bar heard a loud noise.
-
Weapons call leads to charges against London man
Around 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday, police said a security guard called 9-1-1 after seeing a man go into a business in the area of Clarke road and Dundas Street carrying a gun case.
-
'Recipe for disaster' Car crashing into building was just the beginning
The London Fire Department said emergency crews are on scene of a two-vehicle collision at Byron Avenue and Wharncliffe Road.
Winnipeg
-
High-rise apartment fire sends two to hospital in Winnipeg
A fire at an Osborne Village high-rise apartment building kept the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) busy Thursday evening.
-
Manitoba man identified as cold case murder victim in Florida 26 years later
A Manitoba man has been found to be the victim of a 26-year-old homicide cold case in Florida.
-
'Get rid of them': The invasive plant species in Manitoba
Invasive plant species continue to be a problem in Manitoba, as communities work to rid their green spaces of the wrong kind of green.
Ottawa
-
Vehicle crashes into bank building in Ottawa's west end
Emergency crews responded to a collision on Merivale Road, near Baseline Road, at 12:31 p.m. Friday. A vehicle crashed into the Bank of Montreal building.
-
Microsoft removes article recommending 15 things to do in Ottawa, including visit the Ottawa Food Bank
The Ottawa Food Bank says it was shocked to find the organization mentioned in a now deleted Microsoft article recommending 15 things to do while visiting Ottawa.
-
Yellowknife residents watch wildfire approach the city from Ottawa
As officials in the Northwest Territories urge residents to leave its capital due to a nearby wildfire, visitors in Ottawa are anxiously watching the situation unfold in Yellowknife.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. firefighters battling Northwest Territories wildfires
The Saskatchewan government is helping to battle wildfires in Canada's north and has extended an offer to welcome evacuees.
-
New COVID-19 EG.5 sub-variant detected in Sask.
The new COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant has been identified in Saskatchewan.
-
Public inquest called for Sask. man who died after RCMP shooting
A date has been selected for a public inquest into the death of a 42-year-old man who was shot by RCMP during an altercation on a Saskatchewan First Nation in 2021.
Vancouver
-
Kelowna declares state of emergency, evacuation orders issued as wildfire jumps Okanagan Lake overnight
The City of Kelowna has declared a state of emergency after the McDougall Creek wildfire jumped Okanagan Lake overnight, forcing more evacuations as spot fires ignite in the city.
-
Music festivals, block parties and speed dating for cat lovers: Wacky and wonderful weekend events happening in Metro Vancouver
As the end of August nears, don’t fear—there’s still five weekends left until summer is officially over. The coming days are packed full of events across Metro Vancouver, including multiple music festivals, a bouncy castle bonanza and the start of the annual PNE Fair.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | N.W.T. fires reach critical point as winds expected to shift, more evacuees flown out
The Canadian military says it's working to get the remaining residents out of Yellowknife as a result of the ongoing wildfires in the Northwest Territories.
Regina
-
Public inquest called for Sask. man who died after RCMP shooting
A date has been selected for a public inquest into the death of a 42-year-old man who was shot by RCMP during an altercation on a Saskatchewan First Nation in 2021.
-
No injuries reported in early morning Regina house fire
Crews battled a house fire on the 1400 block of Athol Street in Regina Friday morning, according to a tweet from Regina Fire.
-
High-rise apartment fire sends two to hospital in Winnipeg
A fire at an Osborne Village high-rise apartment building kept the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) busy Thursday evening.
Vancouver Island
-
Wildfires burning out of control on Vancouver Island, Quadra Island
Multiple aircraft and a ground attack crew are battling an out-of-control wildfire on Quadra Island. On Vancouver Island, a pair of large, out-of-control wildfires are burning in Strathcona Regional Park.
-
Wildfire smoke to reach Vancouver Island this weekend
Smoke from multiple wildfires is expected to blanket Vancouver Island this weekend, leading to decreasing air quality in the region.
-
Canadian rugby sevens teams look to secure Olympic qualification on home soil
Canada's rugby sevens squads will have home-field advantage this weekend when they look to secure Olympic qualification at the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens in Langford, B.C.