Nova Scotia reporting no new COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations stable

Nova Scotia is reporting no new COVID-19 deaths in its weekly report.

Data in Thursday’s update covers April 4 to April 10.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Nova Scotia Health says 12 people are in hospital for COVID-19, the same number as last week. One person is in the intensive care unit.

Seventy-four people are in hospital and have COVID-19, but were hospitalized for something else.

Forty-three people who are currently in hospital caught the virus during their stay.

The numbers above do not include those from IWK Health.

As of Thursday, the province says the median age of a person hospitalized for COVID-19 was 75.

NEW CASES

The province says 241 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the province from April 4 to April 10, compared to 252 in the previous reporting period.

VACCINATION

As of Monday, 53.9 per cent of Nova Scotians had three or more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, 28 per cent had two doses and 18 per cent had one or no doses.

NSH EMPLOYEES OFF WORK

Nova Scotia Health says 82 of its employees are off work because they either have COVID-19, are waiting for test results or have someone in their home with the virus.

Western Zone: 20

Central Zone: 25

Northern Zone: 18

Eastern Zone: 19

