Nova Scotia reports 10 COVID-19 related deaths, rise in cases Thursday

Nova Scotia is reporting 10 new COVID-19 deaths, according to numbers released by the province Thursday.

The data shows an increase in positive COVID-19 cases across the province, along with a slight rise in those being treated in hospital.

The data in Thursday’s report covers Sept. 20 to Sept. 26.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 544 people in Nova Scotia have died from the virus.

The average age of people who have died from COVID-19 in the province is 83.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

As of Monday, there were 55 people in hospitals with COVID-19 across Nova Scotia. Ten people were being treated in intensive care.

The number of new hospitalizations due to the virus increased this week, from 42 to 56.

The median age of a person in hospital with COVID-19 in Nova Scotia is 79.

NEW CASES

After having a dip in cases last week, Nova Scotia is reporting an increase in positive tests Thursday.

The province is reporting 991 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19, compared to 893 last week.

VACCINATION

As of Monday, 14.7 per cent of people in Nova Scotia were not vaccinated against COVID-19, 3.5 per cent had one dose of vaccine and 81.8 per cent had two or more doses.