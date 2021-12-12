Nova Scotia reports 111 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 111 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Public health says 63 cases are in the province's Central zone, 42 are in the Eastern zone, five cases are in the Northern zone, and one is in the Western zone.

In a news release from the province on Sunday, it says due to the outbreak at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, N.S., the number of positive cases released on Sunday are lab results, not Panorama results. Public health says this better reflects the situation currently on the ground.

"Public health notes that some cases associated with this outbreak are being counted in Central zone because of the address on the student's health card," wrote public health in the release. "That is why not all of these cases are reflected in the Eastern zone numbers."

Individuals infected in the St. FX outbreak are experiencing mild symptoms and the cases are mostly in young people who are fully vaccinated, according to health officials.

Public health says due to the spike in individuals getting tested for COVID-19, the department is experiencing delays in follow up.

"People whose lab test is positive will continue to have receive an initial contact from public health within 24 hours and they will be provided information on required isolation and testing plus asked to contact their close contacts," wrote public health. "Detailed follow-ups are being prioritized and may be delayed. Public health will continue to support contact tracing in schools, long-term care, correctional facilities, shelters and other settings."

All close contacts of individuals involved in the St. FX outbreak are required to self-isolate until they receive a negative result from a lab-based PCR test.

The lab test should be performed at least 72 hours after the exposure.

The outbreak at St. FX was announced by public health on Dec. 8.

As of Friday, Dec. 10, the total number of positive cases connected to the university's outbreak was 114.

Nova Scotia did not provide an update on recoveries, the number of tests completed, or the total number of active infections on Sunday.

In a release from the province, it says, "Nova Scotia is issuing an abbreviated COVID-19 news release today and tomorrow. The online dashboard will not be updated."

DALHOUSIE UNIVERSITY ANNOUNCES EIGHT PRESUMPTIVE CASES

Dalhousie University in Halifax has announced eight presumptive COVID-19 cases involving members of their school on and off-campus.

In a news release posted to the university's website on Saturday from Emily Huner, assistant vice-provost, student affairs at Dalhousie, she says the school has learned of six members in their residence community in Halifax who received positive COVID-19 test results through rapid testing.

All six individuals – five of whom are in Howe Hall and one is in Risley Hall – have been instructed to undertake PCR (lab) testing and are currently self-isolating.

Huner says there are also two off-campus student cases that have been reported to the university.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: