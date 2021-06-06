HALIFAX -- Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 12 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, along with 32 recoveries.

The active total in the province is now 204.

"Our new case numbers are headed in the right direction. I hope Nova Scotians are celebrating all we have accomplished together, safely - with outdoor visits with friends, enjoying the beautiful weather on a patio or supporting one of our incredible local retailers," said Premier Iain Rankin. "You followed restrictions, got tested and got your vaccine. Let's keep up this great work and continue to show the nation how much Nova Scotians care about keeping our communities safe."

Of Sunday's new cases, seven are in the Central Zone. Six of these are close contacts of previously reported cases, one is still under investigation.

Three are in the Eastern Zone. Two are close contacts of previously reported cases, one is under investigation.

Two are in the Northern Zone and both are related to travel.

The province says there is still limited community spread in the Central Zone, while Northern and Western Zones are being monitored for evidence of spread.

CASES AT TWO SCHOOLS

Later on Sunday, the province sent out a second media release saying two cases have been confirmed at Central Zone schools.

The province says one person at each of the following schools tested positive:

Graham Creighton Junior High, Dartmouth

Bedford and Forsyth Education Centres (Dartmouth Campus)

Both schools are scheduled to stay closed to students until Thursday. Students will switch to learning from home while those affected are tested, and the school is deep-cleaned.

"There remains a low level of COVID-19 activity in Halifax-area communities," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. "It isn't unusual to see sporadic school cases connected to community exposure. In consultation with the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development, there are established protocols for closing and opening schools and schools remain safe places for students and staff."

The province says families will recieve an update before Thursday, and they will be in touch with those directly affected for further instruction. Public Health says as a precaution, all students and staff of the above schools should seek COVID-19 testing.

N.S. CASE DATA

Twenty people are in hospital, including six in ICU. The median age for those hospitalized in the third wave of COVID-19 is 52.5 for non-ICU patients, and 55.5 for ICU.

On Saturday, Nova Scotia labs conducted 4,316 tests, and 846,950 since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 5.336 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia, and 5,371 resolved cases.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 280 cases (six active)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to June 13, 2021.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online assessment or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: