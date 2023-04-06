Nova Scotia reports 12 new COVID-19 deaths, total rises to 832
Nova Scotia is reporting 12 new COVID-19 deaths and a rise in new cases in its weekly report.
Data in Thursday’s update covers March 28 to April 3.
The 12 deaths happened during a previous reporting period, but are only being recorded now.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
Nova Scotia Health says 12 people are in hospital for COVID-19, compared to 13 last week. Two people are in intensive care units.
Sixty-six people are in hospital, and have COVID-19, but were hospitalized for something else.
Forty-three people who are currently in hospital caught the virus during their stay.
The numbers above do not include those from IWK Health.
As of Thursday, the province says the median age of a person hospitalized for COVID-19 was 75.
NEW CASES
The province says 252 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the province from March 28 to April 3, compared to 191 in the previous reporting period.
VACCINATION
As of Monday, 53.8 per cent of Nova Scotians had three or more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, 28 per cent had two doses and 19 per cent had one or no doses.
NSH EMPLOYEES OFF WORK
Nova Scotia Health says 67 of its employees are off work because they either have COVID-19, are waiting for test results or have someone in their home with the virus.
- Western Zone: 16
- Central Zone: 27
- Northern Zone: 13
- Eastern Zone: 11
