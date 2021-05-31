HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting 17 new COVID-19 cases and 74 recoveries on Monday, as the active number of cases in the province drops to 448.

According to the province's COVID-19 dashboard, all 17 new cases are located in the province's Central Zone.

Public Health says there is now “limited community spread” in the Central Zone. The Eastern, Northern and Western Zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.

The province says 74 previously reported cases are now considered resolved, with the total number of active cases dropping to 448, the lowest number of active cases reported in the province since April 27.

SCHOOLS IN HRM AND SYDNEY TO REOPEN THURSDAY

Rankin said Monday that all students will return back to the classroom this week, including those in Sydney and HRM.

Last week, the province announced that only students outside Sydney and HRM would return to school on Wednesday.

But Rankin said low case numbers over the weekend were promising enough to allow children back in the classroom.

"Public health has confirmed that our epidemiology clarifies that schools in Sydney and HRM are also safe to open this week," he said.

Those students will go back on Thursday, allowing an extra day for teachers and staff to prepare for the reopening.

The province is also working on a testing strategy for schools, says Rankin.

OPENING OF PROVINCEWIDE TRAVEL

Effective Tuesday, Nova Scotians can start to travel throughout the entire province. Previously, residents were required to stay within their municipality.

"That does mean you can see loved ones and friends but please stay outside right now," said Rankin.

"You can go to your favourite park, or go for a hike, or go fishing and I encourage you to explore this beautiful province."

Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, said they expect phase two of Nova Scotia's reopening plan will take effect in two weeks.

CASE DATA

On Sunday, Nova Scotia labs processed 3,781 tests, and a total of 820,755 since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 5,567 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 5,034 people have recovered, and 85 have died due to COVID-19.

According to the province's online dashboard, there are currently 40 individuals in hospital, 16 of which are in the intensive care unit.

Since April 1, there have been 3,825 positive COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths. Of the new cases since April 1, 3,358 are now considered resolved.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 278 cases (11 active)

Central Zone: 4,465 cases (314 active)

Northern Zone: 289 cases (29 active)

Eastern Zone: 535 cases (94 active)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to June 13, 2021.

VACCINE UPDATE

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Monday, 583,873 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with approximately 48.2 per cent of the province's overall population having received at least one dose.

Nova Scotia has received a total of 598,800 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

Appointments cannot be booked directly through a community clinic, pharmacy or physician. Walk-ins will be turned away.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the province's online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

Alderney Gate Public Library (60 Alderney Dr., Dartmouth), from noon to 7 p.m

Burton Ettinger School (52 Alex St., Halifax), from noon to 7 p.m.

Centre 200 (481 George St, Sydney), from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cole Harbour Place (51 Forest Hills Parkway), from noon to 7 p.m.

Halifax Central Library (5440 Spring Garden Rd, Halifax, NS), from noon to 7 p.m.

Halifax Convention Centre (1650 Argyle St., Halifax), from noon to 7 p.m

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: