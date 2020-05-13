HALIFAX -- Three more residents at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths at the facility to 45.

Nova Scotia has seen a total of 51 deaths connected to the virus.

"On behalf of all Nova Scotians, I offer my sincere condolences to those families who are grieving the loss of a loved one today," said Premier Stephen McNeil in a statement on Wednesday.

"Northwood continues to receive all support possible from the province and our health system partners as we continue to slow the spread of this horrible virus."

Northwood has seen the most significant outbreak of COVID-19 in the province.

103 active cases in Nova Scotia

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 502 tests on Tuesday.

Four new cases of the virus were identified, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Nova Scotia to 1,024.

Of the 1,024 cases, 870 people have now recovered from the virus, and their cases are considered resolved. This leaves 103 active cases in the province.

Three long-term care homes and seniors’ facilities have active cases of COVID-19 at this time, with most of those cases at Northwood.

The province says Northwood has 64 residents and 13 staff members with active cases of the virus.

Two other facilities each have an active case of COVID-19; one case involves a resident and another involves an employee.

Of the province’s 103 active cases, 79 are in long-term care facilities.

