HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting 41 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 recoveries on Wednesday as the active case count rises to 224.

There are 32 cases in Central Zone, four in Northern Zone, three in Eastern Zone and two in Western Zone.

Public health says there is community spread in Central Zone, largely among people aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.

On Wednesday, three schools were notified of an exposures at their school.

Public health says that an exposure associated with a school does not mean there is spread within the school or that the initial case was first exposed to the virus in the school.

All staff, parents and guardians are notified of exposures if a positive case (student, teacher or staff) was at the school while infectious.

A list of schools with exposures is available online.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 5,720 tests on Tuesday. A total of 1,214,001 COVID-19 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

According to the province's online COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 6,638 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 6,317 people have recovered and 96 have died due to COVID-19.

VACCINE UPDATE

The province's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Tuesday, 1,505,975 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

In total, 80.4 per cent of the province's overall population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 74.6 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

The province says it has received a total of 1,661,340 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15.

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible. COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19:

• Sore throat

• Headache

• Shortness of breath

• Runny nose/nasal congestion