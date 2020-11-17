HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia reported five new cases of COVID-19 in the province’s Central Zone on Tuesday, bumping the number of active cases to 24. Four more cases are considered resolved.

Two of the new cases are the school-based cases first announced Monday. The other three cases are close contacts of previously-reported cases.

For the first time during the pandemic, Nova Scotia reported two COVID-19 cases associated with schools on Monday.

Premier Stephen McNeil confirmed to CTV News that two students from the same family tested positive for COVID-19. One student attends Auburn Drive High School in Cole Harbour, N.S., while the other attends Graham Creighton Junior High School in Cherry Brook, N.S.

The students are self-isolating and did not attend class Monday or Tuesday.

The schools remain open, but everyone in the same classes as the students is being tested and asked to self-isolate for 14 days. Other classes are continuing as usual.

More information is expected to be released at a news conference with McNeil and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang Tuesday afternoon. CTVNewsAtlantic.ca will be live-streaming the update.

POTENTIAL EXPOSURE AT DARTMOUTH TIRE SHOP

Health officials in Nova Scotia are advising the public of a potential exposure to COVID-19 at a business in Dartmouth.

Nova Scotia Health says anyone who visited the GCR Tire & Service Centre at 42 Isnor Drive between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Nov. 13 may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

Those people are urged to monitor for symptoms. They may develop symptoms up to and including Nov. 27.

Anyone who experiences symptoms should complete an online self-assessment or call 811.

966 COVID-19 TESTS

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 966 Nova Scotia tests on Monday.

To date, Nova Scotia has had 123,422 negative test results and 1,151 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 1,062 cases are now considered resolved and 65 people have died as a result of the novel coronavirus, leaving 24 active cases in the province.

There is no one in hospital due to COVID-19.

The province's confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty per cent of cases are female and 40 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 58 cases

Central Zone: 961 cases

Northern Zone: 77 cases

Eastern Zone: 55 cases

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has been extended to Nov. 29.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19:

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Runny nose/nasal congestion

SELF-ISOLATION AND MANDATORY MASKS

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic region for non-essential reasons is required to self-isolate for 14 days and must fill out a self-declaration form before coming to the province. Travellers must self-isolate alone, away from others. If they cannot self-isolate alone, their entire household must also self-isolate for 14 days.

Residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are not required to self-isolate when travelling to Nova Scotia, but they must be prepared to provide proof of their place of residency at provincial borders.

Visitors from outside the Atlantic region who have already self-isolated in another Atlantic province for 14 days may travel to Nova Scotia without having to self-isolate again.

It is mandatory to wear a face mask in indoor public spaces in Nova Scotia.