Nova Scotia reports 561 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday; update on Halifax Infirmary outbreak

Nova Scotia is reporting 561 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Public health says 430 cases are in the province's Central zone, 54 are in the Eastern zone, 39 cases are in the Northern zone, and 38 are in the Western zone.

On Monday, Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 4,292 tests.

The province did not provide an update on recoveries, hospitalizations, vaccinations or the current active case count on Tuesday.

Due to an increase in testing and positive cases, public health says it is experiencing delays in follow-up.

All cases will be asked to contact their close contacts. This may be the only contact a positive case has with public health.

Public health is prioritizing contact tracing in long-term care, healthcare facilities, correctional facilities, shelters and other group settings.

HALIFAX INFIRMARY OUTBREAK UDPATE

Health officials say there is one new positive case of COVID-19 related to the outbreak at a ward at the Halifax Infirmary site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax.

"There are now six patients who have tested positive. All patients are being closely monitored and other infection prevention and control measures are in place," read a release on Tuesday.

Public health says staff testing is underway.

SHIFT IN COVID-19 TESTING STRATEGY

Going forward, lab-processed COVID-19 tests known as PCR tests will be reserved for people deemed highest risk. Other Nova Scotians, who are close contacts or have symptoms, will be asked to book an appointment to pick up a rapid test kit to test themselves at home.

The change comes as lab resources hit capacity and COVID-19 cases continue to climb.

Rapid take-home test kits can be picked up by appointment at one of 30 test centres across the province after calling 811 or completing a COVID-19 screening self-assessment. Each box contains five tests, which allows for a person to test themselves every 24 to 48 hours for a week.

Public health is urging people not to hoard tests, to use tests when necessary—such as if they have symptoms or have been identified as a close contact—and to limit contacts.

Anyone who tests positive is being asked to self-isolate, notify their close contacts, and contact public health by emailing PublicHealthPOCT@nshealth.ca and including your name, date of birth, health card number and contact information.

To be eligible for a PCR test you must have symptoms or have been identified as close contacts and be one of the following:

- 50 years and over

- Unvaccinated (less than full vaccine series) and age 12 or older

- Live or work in the following congregate settings:

Long-term care home

Residential care facilities

Corrections

Shelters and transition houses

Acute care settings

- Adult First Nations and African Nova Scotians

- Front line health care workers with direct patient care (i.e. family physicians, nurse practitioners, dentist) and First Responders

- Adults 18-49 year with one or more risk factors for severe disease:

Type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus

Chronic lung disease, including poorly controlled asthma (e.g. on medication or hospitalization within the past 12 months)

Chronic kidney disease, including those on dialysis

Downs Syndrome

Motor Neuron Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Myasthenia Gravis, Huntington’s Disease

Immunocompromised or receiving immunosuppressive therapy

Children and youth under age 18 with any of the following conditions:

History of prematurity < 29 weeks

Chronic lung disease including chronic lung disease of prematurity, cystic fibrosis, and severe asthma

Downs Syndrome

Motor Neuron Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Myasthenia Gravis

Obesity (BMI >30kg/m2)

- Pregnant

PCR tests are also available for people required to get one for a medical procedure or partially or unvaccinated travellers who need 2 negative PCR tests to stop isolating after at least seven days.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: