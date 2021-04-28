HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting 75 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as the active number of cases in the province increases to 489.

According to a tweet from Nova Scotia Health & Wellness, 67 of the new cases are in the province's Central zone.

Six of Wednesday's new cases are in the Eastern zone. There was also one new case reported in the Western zone, and one new case in the Northern zone.

The province says more information will be released later Wednesday.

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, are scheduled to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province Wednesday at 3 p.m. Atlantic.

N.S. COVID-19 CASE DATA

There are now 489 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. According to the provincial dashboard, that marks the highest number of active cases in the province since the pandemic began.

There have now been 2,290 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia.

As announced Saturday, the province is no longer including “exposure category” (travel, close contact, etc.), citing increased investigations.

The province says there is evidence of community spread in Nova Scotia’s Central Zone.

Public Health says the province’s other zones, Eastern, Northern, and Western, are being monitored for signs of community spread.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 141 cases

Central Zone: 1,847 cases

Northern Zone: 150 cases

Eastern Zone: 152 cases

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to May 2, 2021.

VACCINE UPDATE

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of April 26, 283.591 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. According to the province, 25.6 per cent of the eligible population have received vaccines as of Tuesday, with 3.6 per cent having received a second dose.

As of last update on Tuesday, the province has received a total of 345,940 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15, 2020.

VACCINATION ROLLOUT EXPANDED FOR PEOPLE AGED 55 TO 59

Nova Scotia Public Health announced Monday that effective immediately, people 55 and older can book appoinments for the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at clinics across the province.

"This is a large group and we're hoping with all three vaccines being offered that we'll be able to get more and more shots into arms and ... as we continue our vaccine rollout and limit our movement and gatherings, the less likely COVID-19 will stick around," Rankin said.

Public health said all community clinics and many participating pharmacies have available appointments for this age group. AstraZeneca vaccine appointments are also still open for people who are 55 to 64 years old.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the provinces online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s many rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

Pop up testing for people 16+ with no symptoms or exposures continues Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the following sites:

East Dartmouth Community Centre, 50 Caledonia Rd.

Halifax Convention Centre, 1650 Argyle St.

Alderney Gate Public Library, 60 Alderney Dr.

Rapid testing in Sydney moves to a new location for Wednesday:

Centre 200, 481 George St, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19:

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Runny nose/nasal congestion

