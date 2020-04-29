HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting one additional death related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the province to 28.

The death occurred at the Northwood long-term care facility in Halifax.

"On behalf of all Nova Scotians, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of this individual,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a statement on Wednesday.

“We will continue to work diligently with our partners to make sure we do everything we can to protect residents and staff at Northwood and all of our long-term care homes from this terrible disease.”

As of Tuesday, 10 licensed long-term care homes and seniors’ facilities in Nova Scotia had confirmed cases of COVID-19, involving 227 residents and 97 staff.

Most of those cases are at Northwood’s Halifax facility. On Tuesday, Northwood reported a total of 270 confirmed cases, with 199 residents and 71 staff members affected by the virus.

Of the province’s 28 COVID-19 deaths, 22 have been at Northwood, and nearly all have been in nursing homes.

Northwood says all long-term care residents at its Halifax facility are being regularly tested for COVID-19, whether or not they have symptoms.

The province is also reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Nova Scotia to 935.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 905 tests on Tuesday and is operating 24 hours a day.

This is a developing story. More to come.