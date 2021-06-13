HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 and 11 recoveries on Sunday.

There are four new cases in Central Zone, two of which are close contacts of previously reported cases.

One case is related to travel and one is under investigation. One of the cases in Central Zone is connected to Rocky Lake Junior High in Bedford.

Two new cases are in Western Zone and are related to travel.

Two new cases are in Eastern Zone and are close contacts of previously reported cases.

There are 140 active cases.

There is limited community spread in Central Zone. Eastern, Northern and Western Zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.

"Another day with a low case count is promising. This is a trend we want to see continue as we look forward to reopening our province," Premier Iain Rankin said in a release.

"Vaccination is a key part of our way forward. If you are able, get the vaccine to protect yourself and those around you."

There are 10 people are in hospital, including six in ICU.

On June 12, Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 5,041 tests.

"I am pleased to see our cases are in the single digits. Everyone has worked very hard to get us where we are, but can't stop now," Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, said in a release.

"The way out of this third wave is to get vaccinated with both doses but also to get tested regularly. Make a COVID-19 test part of your pandemic routine."

There have been 5,742 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 5,513 people have recovered, and 89 have died due to COVID-19.

ONE SCHOOL CASE ANNOUNCED

Nova Scotia has confirmed one case of COVID-19 connected to Rocky Lake Junior High in Bedford Sunday.

The school will be closed to students until Wednesday, June 16, to allow for testing of close contacts and deep cleaning of the school. Students will transition to at-home learning.

Public health says it will be in touch with any close contacts of a positive case. Anyone who is a close contact will be notified, tested and asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

It is also recommending that all students and staff be tested for COVID-19.

Nova Scotia has not released its daily COVID-19 case count for Sunday.

VACCINE UPDATE

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Friday, 678,615 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with approximately 64.9 per cent of the province's overall population has received at least one dose.

Nova Scotia has received a total of 724,260 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

Appointments cannot be booked directly through a community clinic, pharmacy or physician. Walk-ins will be turned away.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the province's online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

Sunday, June 13

Alderney Gate Public Library, 60 Alderney Dr. Dartmouth from noon to 7 p.m.

Centennial Arena, 27 Vimy Ave., Halifax, from noon to 7 p.m.

Halifax Central Library, 5440 Spring Garden Rd. Halifax from noon to 7 p.m.

Halifax Convention Centre, 1650 Argyle St. Halifax from 2 to 9 p.m.

Sackville Sports Stadium, 409 Glendale Dr, Lower Sackville from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

mobile pop-up unit Fire Station #1, 540 Esplanade, Sydney from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19:

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Runny nose/nasal congestion