HALIFAX -- For the second day in a row, Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 in the province.

There are six recoveries, bringing the total number of cases to 22.

"Yesterday we entered Phase 4 of our reopening plan and things are headed in the right direction as we report another day with no new cases," Premier Iain Rankin said in a release.

"Nova Scotians have worked to get us where we are today. Let's continue to follow the advice of public health and get vaccinated as soon as we can."

Of the 22 active cases, two people are in hospital, including one in ICU.

VACCINE UPDATE

The province's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Thursday, 1,176,011 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 454,347 Nova Scotians, or 46.8 per cent, have received their second dose.

"Our case numbers are encouraging and our active cases are steadily declining,"Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, said in a release

"But we cannot become complacent. The COVID-19 variants spread more easily and much quicker. Our greatest line of defence is to ensure that everyone gets fully vaccinated with two doses of vaccine."

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible. COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

MORE WALK-IN TESTING OPTIONS

Nova Scotia health is introducing several new walk-in testing centres and mobile units across the province.

Testing is open to anyone and can be convenient for out-of-province visitors arriving in Nova Scotia, public health said in a release.

A list of locations offering walk-in PCR COVID-19 testing in addition to testing by appointment can be found on the health authority's website. Rapid tests will not be offered at these locations.

Testing is available for all ages, for those who have symptoms, no symptoms (asymptomatic), have travelled or been to a potential exposure site and have been a close contact with a positive COVID case.

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the province's online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

Thursday, July 15

Alderney Gate, 88 Alderney Dr., Dartmouth from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Halifax Convention Centre, 1650 Argyle St., Halifax, from noon to 7 p.m.

James McConnell Memorial Library, 50 Falmouth St., Sydney from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 160 - Cole Harbour, 703 Main St, Dartmouth from noon to 7 p.m.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 165 - Mount Uniacke, 18 Veterans Ln, Mount Uniacke from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: