HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The number of active cases in the province remains at seven.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 498 Nova Scotia tests on Sunday. No new cases were identified.

The province last reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, along with the death of a man over the age of 80. The death and new cases were all reported in the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s northern zone.

The provincial government says the man was not a resident of a long-term care home. His case is related to a previous case involving someone who came to Nova Scotia from outside of the Atlantic provinces.

The two latest cases are under investigation by Public Health but are confirmed to be linked to previous cases.

To date, Nova Scotia has 71,479 negative test results.

There are 1,080 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, but 1,008 cases are now considered resolved, and 65 people have died, leaving seven active cases in the province.

Among the 64 Nova Scotians who died from COVID-19 are 53 residents of the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax. The outbreak at Northwood is considered resolved.

The province's confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-one per cent of cases are female and 39 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives, and not where their sample was collected.

western zone: 54 cases

central zone: 909 cases

northern zone: 64 cases

eastern zone: 53 cases

SYMPTOMS AND SELF-ISOLATION

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic region is also required to self-isolate for 14 days and must fill out a self-declaration form before coming to the province.

Residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are not required to self-isolate when travelling to Nova Scotia, but they must be prepared to provide proof of their place of residency at provincial borders.

Visitors from outside the Atlantic region who have already self-isolated in another Atlantic province for 14 days may travel to Nova Scotia without having to self-isolate again.

Anyone who experiences one of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment:

fever (i.e. chills, sweats)

cough or worsening of a previous cough

sore throat

headache

shortness of breath

muscle aches

sneezing

nasal congestion/runny nose

hoarse voice

diarrhea

unusual fatigue

loss of sense of smell or taste

red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has been extended to Sept. 6.