HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, even after nearly 500 people were tested for the virus. There are still two active cases in the province.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 499 Nova Scotia tests on Wednesday. No new cases were identified.

The last known case was reported on Wednesday in the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s central zone, though health officials aren’t certain how the person contracted the virus. The source of the infection is under investigation.

The provincial government said Wednesday that the person was in hospital. The province did not provide any information about hospitalizations in Thursday’s news release.

CTV News has reached out to the provincial government for information on hospitalizations and is awaiting a response.

The province hasn’t released any other details about the person, including their age or gender, citing privacy.

TWO ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19

To date, Nova Scotia has 58,728 negative test results.

The number of confirmed cases remains at 1,067, though 1,002 cases are considered resolved and 63 people have died, leaving two active cases in the province.

Among the 63 Nova Scotians who died from COVID-19 are 53 residents of the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax.

There are no active cases of COVID-19 in any long-term care facilities and the Northwood outbreak is considered resolved.

The province's confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-one per cent of cases are female and 39 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives, and not where their sample was collected.

western zone: 54 cases

central zone: 903 cases

northern zone: 57 cases

eastern zone: 53 cases

The provincial state of emergency has been extended to July 26.

SYMPTOMS AND SELF-ISOLATION

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic region is also required to self-isolate for 14 days and must fill out a self-declaration form online before coming to the province.

Residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are no longer required to self-isolate when travelling to Nova Scotia, but they must provide proof of their place of residency at provincial borders.

Anyone who experiences one of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment: