Nova Scotia reports one death related to COVID-19 Thursday, 93 in hospital

Nova Scotia reported one death related to COVID-19 Thursday, involving a woman in her 70s in the Central Zone.

“This is another difficult day for our province as another Nova Scotian is taken from us because of COVID,” said Premier Tim Houston.

“I cannot stress enough the importance of getting vaccinated with the dose you need as soon as you are able. We must all do what we can to protect ourselves and others.”

The province also reported 11 new hospital admissions and seven discharges Thursday.

There are 93 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit.

Of those in hospital:

15 people are in intensive care

the age range is 6-100 years old

the average age is 67

the average length of stay of people admitted to hospital due to COVID-19 is 7.5 days

90 were admitted during the Omicron wave

The vaccination status of those in hospital is:

19 (20.4 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

55 (59.1 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)

one (1.1 per cent) is partially vaccinated

18 (19.4 per cent) are unvaccinated

Public health says there are also two other groups of people in hospital related to COVID-19:

107 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care

127 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital

VACCINATION UPDATE

As of Wednesday, public health says 2,079,773 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 91 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their first dose and 83.4 per cent have received their second dose.

As well, 50.4 per cent of Nova Scotians 18 and older have received a booster dose, and 7.4 per cent have booked a booster dose appointment.

CASES AND TESTING

Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) labs completed 3,318 tests Wednesday and an additional 366 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 are being reported.

The number of cases broken down by zone are as follows:

155 cases in Central Zone

41 cases in Eastern Zone

44 cases in Northern Zone

126 cases in Western Zone

Public health says there are an estimated 4,276 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

LONG-TERM CARE OUTBREAKS

The Province is reporting two outbreaks in long-term care facilities:

nine residents at Ocean View Manor in Eastern Passage

two residents and three staff members at Harbourview Lodge in Sheet Harbour

“Public health is working with the facilities to prevent further spread. Increased public health measures and restrictions are in place,” reads a release from public health.