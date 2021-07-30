HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Friday, along with two recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province drops to nine.

The new case was identified in the province's Central zone and is under investigation.

Public Health says it is closely monitoring all four health zones for community spread.

There have been 5,887 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 5,785 people have recovered, and 93 have died due to COVID-19.

There are currently one person in hospital, in an intensive care unit, due to COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotia labs processed 2,964 tests on Thursday, and have now processed a total of 1,027,936 since the start of the pandemic.

There were 3,364 tests administered between July 23 and 30 at rapid-testing pop-up sites in Halifax, Dartmouth, Cole Harbour, Bedford, Hubbards, Spryfield and Brooklyn, Hants County.

Since April 1, there have been 4,145 positive COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths. Of the new cases since April 1, 4,109 are now considered resolved.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western zone: 293 cases (no active cases)

Central zone: 4,669 cases (seven active cases)

Northern zone: 301 cases (no active cases)

Eastern zone: 624 cases (two active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to August 8, 2021.

VACCINE UPDATE

The province's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Wednesday, 1,345,401 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with approximately 76 per cent of the province's overall population having received at least one dose. Of those, 606,975, or 62.5 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

The province says it has received a total of 1,509,410 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15.

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible. COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

BREAKTHROUGH DATA

There have been 4,200 cases of COVID-19 from March 15 to July 27, 2021. Of those:

28 (0.7 per cent) were fully vaccinated

235 (5.6 per cent) were partially vaccinated

3,937 (93.7 per cent) were unvaccinated

There were 254 people hospitalized. Of those:

2 (0.8 per cent) were fully vaccinated

28 (11 per cent) were partially vaccinated

224 (88.2 per cent) were unvaccinated

Twenty-seven people died. Of those:

1 (3.8 per cent) was fully vaccinated

3 (11.5 per cent) were partially vaccinated

23 (85.2 per cent) were unvaccinated

MORE WALK-IN TESTING OPTIONS

Nova Scotia Health is introducting several new walk-in testing centres and mobile units across the province.

Testing is open to anyone and can be convenient for out-of-province visitors arriving in Nova Scotia, public health said in a release.

A list of locations offering walk-in PCR COVID-19 testing in addition to testing by appointment can be found on the health authority's website. Rapid tests will not be offered at these locations.

Testing is available for all ages, for those who have symptoms, no symptoms (asymptomatic), have travelled or been to a potential exposure site and have been a close contact with a positive COVID case.

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the province's online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

Friday, July 30:

Centennial Arena (27 Vimy Ave., Halifax) from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 160, Cole Harbour (703 Main St, Dartmouth) from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Brooklyn Volunteer Fire Department (995 NS-215, Newport) from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Halifax Convention Centre (1650 Argyle St, Halifax) from noon to 7 p.m.

Dartmouth Summer Sunshine Concert Series (94 Alderney Drive, Dartmouth) from 6 to 8 p.m.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: