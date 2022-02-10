Nova Scotia reports one new death related to COVID-19 Thursday, 10 new hospitalizations

Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting one more death related to COVID-19 on Thursday.

In a news release, the province says the death involves a woman in her 80s in the Central Zone.

“This pandemic has taken so much, but the families who will never see or hug their loved one again have suffered the most,” said Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, in a news release Thursday.

“We’re starting to ease restrictions, but we still need to be cautious and take steps to protect ourselves and others. Please continue to follow the public health measures as we work towards living with COVID-19.”

According to the province's COVID-19 online dashboard, there have been 167 deaths in Nova Scotia since the beginning of the pandemic.

Nova Scotia also reported 10 new hospitalizations and eight discharges related to COVID-19.

According to a news release from the province, there are 90 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in the designated COVID-19 unit.

Of the 90 people in hospital:

11 are in intensive care

the average age is 65

the age range is zero to 95 years old

the average length hospital stay is 6 days

87 were admitted to hospital during the Omicron wave

The vaccination status of the 90 people in hospital due to COVID-19 is as follows:

24 (26.7 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

34 (37.8 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)

32 (35.6 per cent) are unvaccinated

zero (0 per cent) are partially vaccinated

Officials say less than 10 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated.

There are also 272 other people in hospital who have COVID-19:

129 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care

143 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Tuesday, 2,169,722 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Of those, 91.5 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their first dose, and 85.2 per cent have received their second dose.

As well, 59.2 per cent of Nova Scotians 18 and older have received a booster dose, and 2.4 per cent have booked a booster dose appointment.

CASES AND TESTING

On Wednesday, Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) labs completed 2,931 tests. An additional 365 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 are being reported.

Of Thursday’s cases:

143 are in the Central Zone

64 are in the Eastern Zone

49 are in the Northern Zone

109 cases are in the Western Zone

As of Thursday, there are an estimated 3,306 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

LONG-TERM CARE OUTBREAKS

Public health is reporting a new outbreak at Cumberland Regional Health Centre in Amherst, where fewer than five patients have tested positive.

Public health is also reporting additional cases related to the outbreaks in two hospitals:

six additional patients in a ward at Digby General Hospital, where a total of 14 patients have now tested positive

two additional patients in a ward at Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow, where a total of 10 patients have now tested positive

Public health is also reporting two outbreaks in long-term care facilities: