HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia health officials are reporting two new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Three previously reported cases are now considered resolved, with the total number of active cases in the province dropping to 20.

Both of Monday's new cases are in the province's Central zone and are close contacts of previously reported cases.

"We should be proud that the number of new cases remains in the single digits, but we cannot become complacent," said Premier Iain Rankin in a news release Monday. "We must continue to follow the public health measures - wear a mask, limit social contacts, practise social distancing, adhere to the gathering limit, stay home if you feel unwell and wash your hands."

"Getting tested regularly allows us to detect cases early on and limit the spread of the virus," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. "Even if you don't have symptoms, I encourage Nova Scotians to make a habit of dropping into a pop-up testing site or booking an appointment at one of the primary assessment centres."

N.S. COVID-19 CASE DATA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,315 tests on Sunday.

The province has completed 403,538 tests since the pandemic began.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 1,690 COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 1,604 cases have recovered and 66 people have died due to the novel coronavirus.

There is currently no one in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 106 cases (2 active cases)

Central Zone: 1,363 cases (16 active cases)

Northern Zone: 132 cases (0 active cases)

Eastern Zone: 89 cases (2 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to April 4, 2021.

VACCINE UPDATE

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Monday, 58,036 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far. Of those, 37,986 were first doses and 20,050 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Of the vaccines administered 35,197 went to health care workers, and 6,602 were long-term care residents.

As of Tuesday, the province has received a total of 104,580 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and are holding 25,308 in reserve for second doses and planned clinics.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the provinces online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s many rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: