HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia has moved to restrict access to provincial jails as it looks to prevent a possible spread of COVID-19, although the province has yet to report any presumptive or confirmed cases.

The Justice Department says jails will be closed to volunteer organizations until further notice and effective immediately.

Visits to inmates by family and friends will also be restricted to non-contact, with interactions conducted through a glass partition and the use of a phone system for conversations.

During the restrictions inmates will be able to make two free phone calls each week to their friends and family.

These public health safety measures apply to the Nova Scotia Youth Centre in Waterville, and four adult correctional facilities including the Cape Breton Correctional Facility in Sydney, the Central Nova Correctional Facility in Dartmouth, the Northeast Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Priestville, and the Southwest Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Yarmouth.

The department says there are no changes to the protocols for visits by lawyers.