

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil says a Health Department bulletin announcing an end to provincial coverage of children's dental cleaning was sent without his knowledge and the decision will be reversed.

McNeil now says the bulletin isn't accurate and '"what was covered yesterday will be covered today."

He says the bulletin was issued after "someone" in the department made a policy decision without the authorization of his government.

McNeil says such a decision would have to come across his desk and this one didn't and won't be followed through on.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill says the handling of the issue shows the Liberal government is "asleep at the wheel" when it comes to improving dental care for children.

The current program covers children 14 and under and Burrill says if anything it should be expanded to at least 16 years of age.