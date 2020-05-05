HALIFAX -- A Nova Scotia woman has challenged herself to run her first marathon, while raising $100 a mile for her local food bank.

Danielle Kerr decided on Jan. 1 that 2020 would be the year she would run a marathon.

“I decided to challenge myself this year,” says Kerr.

“It’s kind of been a life-long goal, I just never knew when it was actually going to happen.”

The Tantallon Woods, N.S. woman planned to participate in the Blue Nose Marathon, which was originally scheduled to take place in Halifax on the long weekend in May.

The furthest she had previously run was a half-marathon in 2015. Kerr knew she’d have to put in the work to be able to double that distance.

Kerr began a training schedule, running four to five times a week, while still managing to coach Peewee hockey, teach Grade Primary and Grade 1 at Atlantic Memorial – Terence Bay Elementary, and parent her two stepchildren.

Kerr was on the path to marathon success when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“I couldn't help but think, the one year I decided to run a marathon all the races are cancelled,” she says.

“I felt I still needed to run the marathon and thought, ‘How can I do this and keep it special and give back to the community a bit?’”

Kerr decided to add a charitable component to her run and phoned the St. Margaret's Bay Food Bank to see how they were managing during the pandemic.

“They said they are doing alright, but have more people going in. Just makes me think, is it my neighbour going in?” says Kerr.

With everything that has happened in Nova Scotia over the last month, she was more motivated than ever to give back.

“Just being in schools you come across people who are hungry. Now, with people losing their jobs and businesses, there are so many losses happening. I just wanted to give back so people don’t feel so alone."

Kerr mapped out her own marathon, which she will run on Saturday, May 30. The route will take her through the following neighbourhoods, finishing at the St. Margaret's Bay Food Bank:

Hubley/Birch Bear

Tantallon Woods

Westwood Hills

Haliburton Heights

Allen Heights

Fox Hollow

Peggy's Cove Road

“It’s not an easy route, because I am trying to go into so many neighbourhoods, it is extra hilly,” she says.

Kerr’s family will follow behind her in a truck, collecting food donations along the way. They’ll track her progress on Facebook, so residents will know when to come out to cheer her on and donate if they can.

“Hopefully people will come out and bring some food to the end of their driveway and throw it into the back of the truck,” says Kerr.

In addition to the food donations, her goal is to raise $2,620 through online support.

“I’m hoping to reach it. I was hesitant to make a goal, I didn’t know how much I could raise and didn’t want people to feel uncomfortable or weird during hard times, so it was hard coming up with a goal but thought I would aim for $100 a mile,” says Kerr.

“This marathon means so much to me, for all the hours that have gone into it, for all it has taught me about myself, and the others that have supported me.”

Kerr says she is happy to be able to give back to a community she is grateful to be a part of.

“On all my runs, every time I go out, everyone is smiling, waving,” she says.

“When you go around right now there are so many painted rocks and displays of pride for Nova Scotia.”

If you would like to make a food donation, Kerrn can be contacted through her Facebook page.