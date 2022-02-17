Nova Scotia's 811 health questions line reports highest number of calls during COVID-19 Omicron wave

Nova Scotia’s 811 line saw its highest number of calls during the COVID-19 pandemic in the midst of the province’s Omicron wave.

Figures provided by the province’s Department of Health and Wellness show the free health information line took 63,569 calls in January, with a daily average of 2,051.

The month with the next highest number of calls was May 2021, with 57,184 calls and a daily average of 1,845.

Callers to 811 have their health questions answered by a registered nurse.

Earlier this month, a Barrington woman told CTV News she called the 811 line 23 times without getting through.

The province’s numbers cover the period between March 2020 and February 13, 2022.

When asked for the average wait time for a call, the province did not provide any figures.

Instead, department spokesperson Marla MacInnis addressed the issue in an email, stating, “Wait times can fluctuate based on a variety of factors, including call volumes. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 811 has been working to adapt to the increased demand for service. This includes adding additional staff and otherresources.”

The 811 website states the service is “experiencing higher than normal call volumes. It will take longer than usual to respond to your call.”

MacInnis says Nova Scotians with manageable symptoms can visit the 811 website for information on more than 500 health topics at https://811.novascotia.ca/search-health-topics/.