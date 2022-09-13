Nova Scotia's agriculture industry facing massive shortage of seasonal workers
Allan Melvin has about 30 temporary foreign workers to help get his produce from the fields to the shelves. He anticipates the need to bring in help is only going to increase.
“Farms in the province have about 1,400 seasonal agriculture workers here this year. Our studies show, our projections by 2029 is that we will be short about 2,600 workers,” says Melvin, who is the first Vice President of the Nova Scotia Federation of Agriculture.
It’s a labour force many in agriculture have come to depend on, but not Peter Elderkin. He doesn’t have enough work to warrant bringing in temporary foreign workers. He is dependent on what has been a shrinking pool of local workers.
“We’re short help on the farm, we’re short help in the market, we’re looking at perhaps shutting the bakery down for a month because we don’t have enough people to bake,” Elderkin says.
Down the highway in Windsor, Glenn Dodge is covering up what is a very good grape crop. His operation is also too small to bring in temporary foreign workers.
“I’m not in a position to bring in foreign workers for that short of a period of time, and of course, everyone is doing the exact same thing at the same time that I am,” Dodge says.
Dodge needs a crew of eight to 10 people to pick his crop and he might need them earlier than usual.
“The season is way ahead of where it normally is as far as maturity is concerned. It’s been very hot, lots of sunshine and that’s what grapes like,” says the owner of Bent Ridge Winery.
As it becomes more difficult to attract locals to the fields, the agriculture industry will lean more heavily on foreign workers and advancements in machinery to fill the gap.
WATCH LIVE | Procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin underway in London
-
