Nova Scotia’s cruise ship season reaches its sunset

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Musk tweets link to an unfounded conspiracy theory

Elon Musk on Sunday tweeted a link to an unfounded rumour about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, just days after Musk's purchase of Twitter fuelled concerns that the social media platform would no longer seek to limit misinformation and hate speech.

MISSING

MISSING | Divers searching for one-month-old baby in Laval, Que., river

Police continued their search Sunday for a one-month-old baby missing in the waters off the northern shore of Laval, Que. The baby was in a vehicle with his mother and four-year-old sister when it plunged into the Mille Iles river shortly before 5 p.m. Friday. The woman, 40, remains hospitalized while the girl was released from hospital Friday evening.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

  • TRAFFIC

    TRAFFIC | The Lafontaine Tunnel closure starts Monday. Here's what you need to know

    The Lafontaine Tunnel, linking the Island of Montreal to the South Shore, will be partially closed for the next three years as of Monday. The City of Montreal has acknowledged it will make for "significant repercussions" in the metropolis, and commuters are likely using more colourful language. Here's what you need to know to get around the city once the work starts.

    The Louis-Hypolite Lafontaine tunnel crossing the St Lawrence River is seen Wednesday, August 3, 2011 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

  • MISSING

    MISSING | Divers searching for one-month-old baby in Laval, Que., river

    Police continued their search Sunday for a one-month-old baby missing in the waters off the northern shore of Laval, Que. The baby was in a vehicle with his mother and four-year-old sister when it plunged into the Mille Iles river shortly before 5 p.m. Friday. The woman, 40, remains hospitalized while the girl was released from hospital Friday evening.

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island