Nova Scotia's historic Christmas tree gift for Boston will come from Antigonish County

Nova Scotia will send a Christmas tree to Boston, Mass., from Mattie Settlement in Antigonish County this year as part of an annual tradition between the province and the city.

The Tree for Boston is Nova Scotia’s annual “thank you” to the city for sending medical assistance within hours of the Halifax Explosion in 1917.

This year’s tree is a 13.7-metre (45 foot) white spruce. It was donated by landowners, Hugh and Liz Ryan.

“We have watched this tree grow from a young sapling to its present height for the last 30 years,” said the Ryan family in a statement. “We are happy and proud to donate this tree to Boston as a heartfelt thank you for all the help received during a great hardship in Halifax.”

The tree will leave Halifax on Nov. 24 to be ready for Boston’s tree-lighting ceremony on Dec. 5.

The 107th anniversary of the Halifax Explosion that devastated the north end of Halifax is Dec. 6. The explosion killed close to 2,000 people and left thousands injured and homeless.

The First Tree for Boston was donated by Joseph Slauenwhite from Lunenburg County.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.