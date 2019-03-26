

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's Liberal government is expected to table its fourth consecutive balanced budget today.

Finance Minister Karen Casey says past fiscal prudence means the budget will contain increased funding for priority areas such as health care and education.

Casey says the capital plan announced earlier this month shows the province is committed to boosting health care spending for things that are needed.

The capital plan contains $156.9-million for redevelopment of the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax and design work for new health-care facilities in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

Although she didn't reveal details, Casey says there will also be more money for areas of the health budget like mental health and long-term care.

The minister says the budget will also focus on creating the conditions for economic growth, while helping communities and people who are "less fortunate and vulnerable."

She said Monday the fiscal plan will be based on "modest assumptions" made with the best economic data available.

"It's making sure that we watch the funding closely, manage the spending carefully and have a little bit on the right side of the balance sheet."