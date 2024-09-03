Nova Scotia's Opposition Liberals promise free public transit if elected

HALIFAX -

Nova Scotia's Opposition Liberals say the province will be the first in Canada to offer free public transit if they form the next government.

In a campaign-style announcement Tuesday, Liberal Leader Zach Churchill said $65.6 million in proposed funding would eliminate existing transit fares, while helping to expand transit systems.

"We would be the first province to provide free public transit to people," Churchill said in an interview after his announcement at a municipal transit terminal in the Halifax suburb of Cole Harbour.

Churchill said daily commuters who use public transit could save up to $1,080 a year, with seniors saving about $800 a year. In addition, people who switch from driving their own vehicle to riding public transit could save more than $5,000 a year in gasoline, maintenance and parking costs.

"This will have a big impact on people's finances," Churchill said. "This is a real affordability measure to help people deal with the rising cost of living."

He said the Liberal policy would also help reduce carbon emissions and reduce traffic congestion.

Churchill said the proposed funding includes $53 million that would go to municipalities and transit agencies, while $12 million would go to more 20 non-profit community transit organizations to help improve transit options across the province.

"There are major (transportation) gaps in rural Nova Scotia," he said. "We hope that through funding municipalities and organizations we can actually expand those services in rural Nova Scotia."

Churchill made the announcement as the provincial legislature was set to resume with its fall sitting on Thursday. It followed another major pledge the Liberals made in February to cut the provincial portion of the harmonized sales tax by two percentage points to 13 per, making it the lowest in Atlantic Canada.

Tom Urbaniak, a political scientist at Cape Breton University, said the Liberals are looking for attention as they prepare for the legislature sitting. As well, he said they are preparing for a possible quick election call by the governing Progressive Conservatives. Under Nova Scotia's fixed election date legislation, voters must go to the polls no later than July 15, 2025.

"They are trying to carve out an identity for themselves and they are trying not to be too closely associated with the federal Liberals," said Urbaniak. "Anything that can get headlines is good for them at this point."

The provincial Tory caucus was quick to react to the Liberal pledge. Backbencher Chris Palmer released a statement saying Churchill is "desperate to say anything to turn his political fortunes around."

"If Mr. Churchill is serious about addressing the cost of living, he will join the PCs in calling on Justin Trudeau's Liberals to scrap the carbon tax."

