Nova Scotia's public housing is poorly monitored, units are underutilized: AG report

Nova Scotia’s auditor general has discovered cracks in the province’s public housing foundation.

There are 6,000 families on the wait list for one of Nova Scotia’s 11,200 public housing units, but a new report released Tuesday has found that 1,500 of those housing units are underutilized.

Auditor General Kim Adair concluded in her report that Nova Scotia doesn’t have an effective governance structure in place for public housing and is failing to provide adequate oversight of the regional housing authorities across the province.

Adair’s report also noted that regional housing authorities were not adequately monitoring continued eligibility for public housing, resulting in tenants living in larger units than they need, while families remained on a wait list.

While the average wait time is about two years, some applicants can wait much longer.

“It is important that eligible Nova Scotians are provided access to public housing in a fair, consistent and timely manner that ensures existing public housing units are used to their maximum potential,” said Adair.

Adair is urging the province to take immediate action and has made 20 recommendations, including implement an effective governance structure, create a fair and consistent public housing application process, as well as an accurate wait list ranking system.

The Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing said it agrees with the recommendations and is actively working toward resolutions.

“As the government, we owe it to all Nova Scotians to ensure we are managing our public housing units efficiently,” said Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr in a news release.

“While the issues did not develop overnight and we know there is much to improve, we are taking immediate action to make things better.”

Lohr said the province has brought in a standardized application process and is taking steps to reduce wait lists and decrease turnaround times.

“Part of the response involves creating a new entity to provide independent oversight,” Lohr said. “The entity will be accountable and solely focused on improving public housing.”