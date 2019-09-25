

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has started an investigation into a collision involving an RCMP vehicle and another car.

SIRT says the incident, which occurred on Sept. 13 at 3:30 p.m., involved an RCMP officer who was responding to a call to assist another member.

"The officer was driving an unmarked car with the emergency equipment activated on Highway 2 in Enfield when it collided with another vehicle," a news release from SIRT said. "The female driver and lone occupant of the vehicle struck by the unmarked car suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. She was transported by ambulance to hospital. The RCMP officer was also taken to hospital for non-life threating injuries."

SIRT is looking for witnesses to the collision and anyone with information is asked to contact SIRT at 902-424-2010 or toll free at 1-855-450-2010.