Nova Scotia’s top doctor says check measles vaccine status before travel

Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health is advising people to stay up to date on measles vaccinations, especially if travelling outside of North America.

There are at least 17 confirmed cases of measles in Canada right now, with most reports in Quebec and Ontario.

There are no cases of measles in any of the three Maritime provinces, right now.

In recent years, there’s been a significant increase in measles cases around the world.

“Measles, because it’s so infectious, it’s usually the first disease that starts to reappear when we get declines in immunization rates,” says Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, in an interview on Wednesday. “We need to collectively take this measles situation seriously because it’s pointing to significant issues right here in the Maritimes, across the country, and globally.”

Measles symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, fatigue, and a red rash. Serious complications from measles can occur, especially in the very young.

Immunizations against measles usually occur at 12 months and 18 months of age. Dr. Strang says younger infants between six and 12 months of age should get a MMRV vaccine dose, if travelling to a high risk measles area soon.

“We don’t routinely immunize infants until 12 months of age because they don’t get good, long-lasting immunity. But if they’re going to be travelling, and they’re between six and 12 months of age, it’s really important to get a dose of the vaccine now before travel,” says Strang.

Individuals are considered fully protected against measles if they have two doses of an MMRV vaccine, or were born before 1970 (with assumed natural immunity).

Dr. Strang says people who are uncertain about their vaccination status or previous immunity should contact a medical professional if they’re travelling outside of North America.