Nova Scotia school support staff rally ahead of looming strike
A Saturday rally in Dartmouth was organized by CUPE to show that if the province doesn’t meet their demands, school support staff in Nova Scotia will go on strike.
About 100 people wearing pink shirts and carrying signs gathered in Dartmouth to call on the government to see and hear them.
“I make the same wage today as I made pretty much 10 to 15 years ago,” said Tammy Jakeman, an education program assistant in the Halifax area.
Jakeman said she loves teaching and love the kids she works with, but making a little over $30,000 in annual salaries is not cutting it anymore.
“I’m working with neuro-diverse teenagers and working with the entire school population. I truly believe that as I become specialized, I really deserve more than the wage that I get right now.”
The group marched around downtown and other parts of the province including Port Hawkesbury, Bridgewater, New Minas, New Glasgow, Amherst, Truro and Yarmouth.
For parents, the possibility of a strike is extremely concerning. George Tasiopolous worries his son Eli’s learning will be negatively impacted.
“It was just stressing about what that looks like and I know we’ve been in communication with a number of families who are in a similar situation.”
Tasiopolous said when schools transitioned to online learning during COVID-19, he and his wife noticed Eli regress. He said Eli relied on a routine which only the staff working with him are aware of. Without them, Eli won’t be able to attend school.
“He can tell us and he could tell his team at school what his concerns are, I guess you could say that to anybody, but they can read him without him having to communicate,” explained Tasiopolous.
In an email to families, HRCE has said that if school support staff does go on strike on Friday, many of their services will continue to run, including school transportation and in-person learning.
At this point, the two sides have not yet met again at the negotiating table but members are open and calling on the province to meet with them.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
G7 diplomats gather in Japan at 'historic turning point'
Top diplomats from Europe and North America were arriving Sunday in this hot spring resort town to discuss the world's most intractable crises, including ways to end Russia's war in Ukraine, confront China's aggression toward Taiwan and lure North Korea back to nuclear disarmament talks.
U.S. authorities: 4 killed, multiple injured in Alabama shooting
Four people have been killed and multiple people injured during a shooting Saturday night in Dadeville, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.
COVID-19 patients have significantly higher rates of health care-associated infections: U.S. study
During the pandemic, experts noticed an uptick in health care-associated infections, but according to a new study, this increase was largely due to significantly higher rates of these infections in COVID-19 patients. According to a new U.S. study of more than five million hospitalizations between 2020 and 2022, the answer may not be poorer overall care or overwhelmed hospitals.
Topless protester who crashed Junos chains herself to Prime Minister's Office in Ottawa, vandalizes doorway
A group of climate activists threw paint on the entrance to the Prime Minister's Office in Ottawa on Saturday, while one of their supporters chained herself to the entranceway.
Why Celine Dion's voice might sound different on new single
After an emotional video posted on Instagram explaining her stiff person syndrome diagnosis, Celine Dion releases a new song proving to fans the disease will not stand in her way.
Fire in Dubai kills 16, injures 9 in apartment building
A fire swept through an apartment building in an older neighbourhood of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, killing at least 16 people and injuring another nine, authorities said Sunday.
Five bills to watch as Parliament resumes, kicking off spring push
After a long, cold winter, the nation's capital is starting to thaw and that means the push to the end of the spring sitting of Parliament is upon us. CTVNews.ca takes a look at five bills to keep an eye on, either because they're likely to become priority focuses, or because of the contention surrounding them.
Ukraine PM hoping for 'concrete answers' from NATO on membership next steps soon
The prime minister of Ukraine says he would like to see specifics from NATO about the next steps in his country's membership bid before the heads of state and government for member countries gather for a summit in July.
Alberta Premier Smith, with election looming, announces new limits on media questions
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, four days after announcing she won’t answer questions on her ethics investigation, says she will limit questions on all other topics.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Lecce to make announcement Sunday morning in Etobicoke
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce will be making an announcement Sunday morning in Etobicoke.
-
Toronto's summery temperatures set to 'drastically drop' as chance of rain looms
Toronto's summery weather is set to come to an abrupt end with the forecast calling for rain and a 'drastic' temperature drop.
-
Shooting at Toronto apartment building leaves one man dead
A man has died after being shot in the city’s Keelesdale neighbourhood, police say.
Calgary
-
Saturday afternoon fire in southeast Calgary that burned 2 homes under investigation
Firefighters responded to a house fire in the city's southeast Saturday.
-
Police investigate 2 deaths in southwest Calgary
Calgary police are investigating two deaths that took place in southwest Calgary Saturday.
-
'Lucky he's alive': Ukrainian newcomer loses part of lung after stabbing at Edmonton bus stop
A Ukrainian newcomer who was stabbed in Edmonton on Thursday is recovering in hospital, his family tells CTV News Edmonton.
Montreal
-
City pauses plan to extend paid parking hours downtown after new stickers spark confusion
The City of Montreal is backtracking a move by the municipal parking agency to extend parking meter hours downtown after new stickers appeared on meters without prior warning. The extension would require drivers to pay the meter until 11 p.m. six nights a week.
-
COVID-19 patients have significantly higher rates of health care-associated infections: U.S. study
During the pandemic, experts noticed an uptick in health care-associated infections, but according to a new study, this increase was largely due to significantly higher rates of these infections in COVID-19 patients. According to a new U.S. study of more than five million hospitalizations between 2020 and 2022, the answer may not be poorer overall care or overwhelmed hospitals.
-
2 back-to-back cases of suspected arson in Montreal's West Island overnight
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating two cases of suspected arson that occurred within hours of each other Sunday morning. The first incident involved a tractor unit business in Dorval in the West Island. The second occurred in the driveway of a home in Pierrefonds-Roxboro.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier broadens restrictions on reporter questions to include media outlets
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith broadened her new media-question restriction policy Saturday to limit not only questions from reporters but also from media outlets.
-
Man's death being investigated as homicide: EPS
Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation of a suspicious death that happened in Edmonton early Saturday morning.
-
UCP, NDP focus on ground game ahead of provincial election
On Saturday, candidates and 2,000 volunteers with the Alberta NDP took part in Orange Saturday, knocking on doors across the province in hopes of making a connection with residents.
Northern Ontario
-
Deer shot in front yard, northern hunter fined $8K
A northern Ontario hunter has been fined $8,000 and banned from hunting for two years for an incident that took place during a 2020 hunt in northwestern Ontario.
-
Northern mayors meet in Sault Ste. Marie
Sault Ste. Marie hosted the mayors of Greater Sudbury, North Bay, Timmins and Thunder Bay as they discussed a variety of issues affecting the north.
-
Alcohol and heavy machinery don't mix
A 52-year-old man from northern Ontario is facing charges after OPP pulled over a piece of heavy equipment.
London
-
Fire tears through Wortley Village cafe, damage estimated at $2 million
A “stubborn fire” ripped through the Black Walnut Cafe in Wortley Village early Sunday causing an estimated $2 million in damage.
-
2 children among 5 people seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash on Highbury Ave
Five people were taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highbury Avenue Saturday.
-
'It's a dying thing for the kids to take over': Report points to looming farmer shortage as many retire
A new report is suggesting that aging farmers are hanging up the tractor keys, with no-one to take the wheel.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP searching for missing Split Lake man
Thompson RCMP are looking for help in finding a missing man from Split Lake.
-
Jets believe in Hellebuyck to help upset Golden Knights in playoff matchup
WINNIPEG -- Connor Hellebuyck doesn't think the Winnipeg Jets feel like underdogs as they head into the first round of the NHL playoffs against the Vegas Golden Knights.
-
Manitoba Tories discuss election strategy, leadership rules at annual meeting
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's governing Progressive Conservatives laid the groundwork Saturday for their upcoming election campaign. They also looked at potential changes to their leadership selection process that was widely criticized during the last race for the party helm.
Ottawa
-
SIU investigating after driver fleeing police hits pedestrian
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding a collision in Westboro that sent a pedestrian to hospital.
-
No serious injuries reported after small plane crash near Ottawa airport
Ottawa paramedics say no serious injuries have been reported after a small plane crashed in a field near the Ottawa airport Sunday morning.
-
Ottawa police seek missing girl, 13, last seen at airport
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen at the Ottawa International Airport.
Saskatoon
-
'There's been too many snafus by the City of Saskatoon': Residents frustrated with green cart rollout
The green cart program has rolled out in Saskatoon, but some residents aren't happy.
-
Saskatoon’s Baba’s Closet closing its doors
A Saskatoon charity that has focused on helping Ukrainians escape the war in their country is closing.
-
Saskatoon firefighters extinguish fire at Homestead Ice Cream
A tree falling into a power line led to a fire at a beloved Saskatoon ice cream shop.
Vancouver
-
B.C. nurse admits to diverting narcotics for personal use, faces 4 years of restrictions
A licensed practical nurse in B.C. is facing a minimum of four years of restrictions on their practice after admitting to stealing drugs that were set to be thrown away in order to use them personally.
-
‘Decampment isn’t a solution to anything’: Report looks at toll of eviction on people who use drugs
A new report is providing insight into the impact people who use drugs face after an eviction.
-
‘I think it saves kids lives’: Unique Vancouver high school program forced to move
A unique high school program in Vancouver has been told its students will have to relocate.
Regina
-
Sask. physician faces discipline for allegedly cancelling patient's prescription over homeless camp support
A Saskatchewan doctor has been charged with unprofessional conduct after allegedly cancelling a patient’s prescription because of a pharmacy’s support of a homeless camp.
-
Woman armed with sledgehammer facing assault charge, Regina police say
A 23-year-old woman who was armed with a sledgehammer is facing an assault with a weapon charge after an incident outside a Regina business Friday afternoon.
-
'The eternal optimist': Derek Meyers memorialized in Regina
Hundreds gathered into the halls of the Conexus Arts Centre on Saturday, to remember a Regina icon that was taken away far too soon.
Vancouver Island
-
Sooke parks closing for filming of 'popular TV series'
The District of Sooke is notifying community members that it will be closing down two scenic parks to accommodate the filming of a "popular TV series."
-
Here's how this Canadian woman's art ended up in a Metallica music video
Kelly Richardson's digital art was featured in a Metallica music video, which has now garnered more than 4 million views on YouTube.
-
More than a 100 young entrepreneurs get a taste for business at Victoria mall
Grade seven student Isabella Tascon is preparing to make a small batch of natural bathing salts.