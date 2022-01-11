Nova Scotia Securities Commission warns public about a crypto trading platform

The Nova Scotia Securities Commission is warning the public about a crypto trading platform that is not registered in the province.

It says CoinRise, which claims to be Canada's fastest growing crypto trading platform, is also the subject of an investor alert in Saskatchewan.

The commission says at least one Nova Scotia investor's account showed substantial gains on the principal investment, although the investor was able to withdraw only a minimal amount of the reported returns and further withdrawal requests were ignored by CoinRise.

It says the investor was required to provide personal information including a driver's licence, passport and a credit card, which risked financial loss and identity theft.