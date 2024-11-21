ATLANTIC
    • Nova Scotia senior dies following collision in Oak Bay: N.B. RCMP

    A 75-year-old man from Crocker Hill, N.S., has died following a two-vehicle collision in Oak Bay, N.B.

    Officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Route 170 and Old Bay Road just before noon on Oct. 31.

    The crash occurred when the first vehicle failed to yield and was struck by a second vehicle, according to a news release from the RCMP.

    The driver and sole occupant of the first vehicle was transported to hospital with what police say are life-threatening injuries. He has since died as a result of his injuries.

    The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    The investigation is ongoing.

