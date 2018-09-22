

CTV Atlantic





LUNENBURG, N.S. -- A 72-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing charges for possession of child pornography following a lengthy RCMP investigation.

RCMP in Lunenburg County say Brian Gregory Langille of Blockhouse, Nova Scotia was arrested Friday following an eight month investigation that involved forensic analysis of a number of computers and electronic devices.

RCMP say Langille is facing a number of charges, some of which date back to 2017, including possession of child porn, two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference.

He is also facing drug charges for possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Langille has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court on November 7.