

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's environment minister says he's "seriously considering" a province-wide ban on plastic shopping bags, as the province's biggest municipality grapples with China's decision to halt the import of plastic waste.

Iain Rankin says all options are on the table to reduce the use of so-called film plastics, including an outright ban or fee on plastic bags.

Rankin says he's held "important discussions" with solid waste representatives in every region of the province and that he expects government will make a decision "in due time."

Earlier this month, Rankin granted Halifax temporary permission to dump plastic in its landfill as the city scrambled to dispose of its plastic waste when its only market -- China -- dried up.

Rankin says the six-month measure could be extended, though plastic will remain banned from the province's landfills.

Halifax council voted this week to examine banning plastic bags within the municipality.

Mayor Mike Savage, who is expected to write a letter to Nova Scotia's premier expressing the city's preference for a provincial ban, says "it's a matter of time" before municipalities and provinces everywhere ban plastic shopping bags.

15:13ET 18-01-18