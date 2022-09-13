Nova Scotia SPCA hospitals lend helping hand amid staffing shortages

Like many industries across Canada, veterinary clinics have recently experienced shortages in staffing.

Now, members of the Nova Scotia SPCA are sharing how they're lending a helping hand thanks to their animal hospitals.

Dr. Mike Ackerley is with the SPCA Veterinary Hospital in Dartmouth, N.S. He says the facility is open to everyone and offers a wide-range of services.

"Any treatments as far as vaccinations, spay/neuter, micro-chipping, diagnostic tests like bloodwork and things, x-rays, we're fully equipped. So, we can do anything that another veterinarian hospital can do," explained Ackerley.

Ackerley says the industry is experiencing shortages with both veterinarians and support staff.

"At the SPCA hospital, we're lucky enough that we're not experiencing any of those shortage. We're fully staffed -- full staff of veterinarians -- as well as veterinarian staff like technicians and assistants as well."

When people bring their pets to the SPCA Veterinary Hospital, they’re also helping other animals in need.

Ackerley says the not-for-profit organization, which relies completely on outside funding, re-invests hospital proceeds to support their programs.

"At the SPCA, we're a community enterprise hospital. So basically, what that means is that any profits made at our hospital get re-invested into animal care. So, helping those animals that are in need," Ackerley says.

"Those animals that need that care that have a lot of medical illnesses and things that need treatment, even people coming to support us on a regular basis, it will help those animals."

Appointments for the SPCA hospital can be made online.