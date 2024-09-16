Nova Scotia SPCA to 'unleash' new shelter in Stellarton

The Nova Scotia SPCA is set to “unleash” its newest shelter on Tuesday in Stellarton, N.S.

While the building isn’t complete yet, and won’t open to the public until next month, Tuesday marks the day the SPCA takes over the facility and can start moving in. The SPCA says Tuesday’s “unleashing” also celebrates everyone who has contributed to the build and will give the community a first look at the new facility.

Speeches are scheduled for 11 a.m. before the “unleashing” at 11:25 a.m.

The new building, named after Sharon and Elmer MacKay, will be home to:

North Nova SPCA shelter

SPCA thrift store

Tartan Tails Veterinary Hospital

The organization says this is the first new SPCA built in a generation and the first location to have a shelter, veterinary hospital and SPCA thrift store in one building.

A hallway inside the Nova Scotia SPCA in Stellarton is pictured. (Nova Scotia SPCA)

The Town of Stellarton donated the land at 15 Heritage Avenue.

Staff and animals are expected to move in within the next few weeks, while the shelter, hospital and thrift store will open to the public in October.

The Nova Scotia SPCA is a registered charity that helps companion animals in need.

Approximately 16,000 pets were helped through the animal rescue, progressive programs and rehoming opportunities in 2023.

