Nova Scotia SPCA 'unleashes' new shelter in Stellarton

The Nova Scotia SPCA “unleashed” its newest shelter on Tuesday in Stellarton, N.S.

While the building isn’t complete yet, and won’t open to the public until next month, Tuesday marks the day the SPCA takes over the facility and can start moving in. The SPCA says Tuesday’s “unleashing” also celebrates everyone who has contributed to the build.

Sarah Lyon, a communications and marketing officer with the SPCA, says the new facility will serve northern Nova Scotia.

“Pictou County, Colchester, all the way up to Port Hawkesbury,” Lyon said.

The new building, named after Sharon and Elmer MacKay, will be home to:

North Nova SPCA shelter

SPCA thrift store

Tartan Tails Veterinary Hospital

The organization says this is the first new SPCA built in a generation and the first location to have a shelter, veterinary hospital and SPCA thrift store in one building.

The facility is more than 9,000 square feet. It will replace the old Pictou SPCA that was built in 1979.

There are 45 spaces for cats and dogs at the new SPCA, with additional room to house new litters.

The new SPCA and animal hospital will provide much needed services to the region. Until now, many pet owners have been taking their animals to Dartmouth, N.S., for treatment.

“That is stress on an animal,” Lyon said. “So we’re trying to ease that stress.”

The hospital at the Stellarton SPCA is celebrating a new arrival in advance of its opening.

A hallway inside the Nova Scotia SPCA in Stellarton is pictured. (Nova Scotia SPCA)

“Their new veterinarian, Dr. Hollie Knoll, she’s from New Glasgow but has been working in Washington state, saw the job ad, it recruited her and now she’s moved back home,” Lyon said.

The dog kennels at the North Nova SPCA are also upgraded for animal welfare, with air exchange units and other features that help dogs socialize and roam freely.

“We’ve learned a lot about airborne diseases, and how to keep pets healthy, instead of having to shut down all of your adoptions when you have a sick room,” Lyon said.

The facility also boasts a roaming room for cats and a “catio” – an enclosed outdoor area for cats – a first for the SPCA. They’ve also separated the cat enclosures so cats have litter boxes separate from their eating areas.

As for the thrift store attached to the North Nova SPCA, it will help fund the animal shelter.

“At the SPCA we’re big on second chances,” Lyon said. “And that includes our thrift store, which has household items, clothing, toys.”

Last year SPCA thrift stores generated about $500,000, Lyon said.

The Town of Stellarton donated the land at 15 Heritage Avenue.

“The generosity from community has been amazing,” Lyon said, while highlighting a contribution from a local cat lover, Marlene Miller, whose name appears outside one of the cat rooms at the new SPCA. Lyon said Miller donated because cats are very important to her.

Staff and animals are expected to move in to the building within the next few weeks, while the shelter, hospital and thrift store will open to the public in October, when construction and inspections are finished.

“We are just one stop for pet families,” Lyon said.

While Tuesday's "unleashing" event wasn’t open to the public, staff are looking forward to welcoming guests soon.

“It is not every day that the SPCA can address a large room of supporters to say thank you,” said Elizabeth Murphy, CEO of the Nova Scotia SPCA. “Today’s unleashing celebrates the generosity of our donors, the hard work of all the local tradespeople, and recognizes the determination of our volunteers to make the North Nova SPCA as spectacular as it is.”

The Nova Scotia SPCA is a registered charity that helps companion animals in need.

Approximately 16,000 pets were helped through the animal rescue, progressive programs and rehoming opportunities in 2023.

