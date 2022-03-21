Nova Scotia spending $10 million to boost sports and recreation organizations

The Nova Scotia government says it will spend $10.1 million on sports and recreation organizations in the province.

The province will divide the spending among four organizations including: the Banook Canoe Club, Canoe '22 Society, Sport Nova Scotia, and the Springfield Lake Recreation Centre.

According to the province, $3 million will be spent on the Banook Canoe Club to assist with infrastructure upgrades at the facility. The upgrades are expected to make the club more accessible, which the province hopes will help attract major events.

The Canoe '22 Society will receive $1.5 million, which will be used to upgrade the finish line tower at Lake Banook in Dartmouth ahead of upcoming international competitions, such as the 2022 ICF Canoe Sprint and Paracanoe World Championships and 2023 North American Indigenous Games.

An additional $5 million will go to Sport Nova Scotia to help build inclusive and accessible programs for athletes living with disabilities.

"We understand the important physical, mental and social development benefits of sports, especially for our children. It is phenomenal that we will be able to help more Nova Scotians benefit from having sports as part of their lives," says Jamie Ferguson, CEO of Sport Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotia will also spend $635,000 on the Springfield Lake Recreation Centre. The money will be used to upgrade the facility's baseball field and improve accessibility within the centre.