Nova Scotia spends extra $2M on Community Generator Program

More funding is on the way to help community organizations purchase generators and make much-needed repairs in rural Nova Scotia arenas.

The additional $2 million in funding comes after the province spent $4 million in September for the Community Generator Program after post-tropical storm Fiona.

"We saw during hurricane Fiona that community centres play a critical role in providing comfort, warmth and safety in a storm," said Pat Dunn, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage, in a Monday news release.

"The demand for the new generator fund was high, and we've increased funding to meet the demand."

Applications for the Community Generator Program closed in November. The province says applicants can expect to be contacted "in the coming weeks."

An additional $500,000 is being spent to support repairs at three community rinks:

$370,000 to replace the ice plant at the Ivor MacDonald Memorial Arena in Thorburn, Pictou County

$100,000 to help replace the ice chiller at the Shelburne County Arena

$33,500 for emergency repairs at the Parrsboro Lions Arena and Community Centre

For Randy Palmer, director of the District 13 Recreation and Planning Commission, which owns and oversees the Ivor MacDonald Memorial Arena, the additional funds mean "an essential part of the community" will continue to operate.

"With this announcement, the arena will be replacing our original ice plant that operated for the arena's 48 years," Palmer said in a Monday news release.

"The new ice plant will replace our current R22 freon plant with more environmentally friendly equipment. As a result, we will be able to continue to provide a recreation facility to promote sports and physical activity for all ages."