Nova Scotia spent $8.3 million on provincial day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth

HALIFAX -

Nova Scotia spent $8.3 million on a provincial day of mourning to mark Queen Elizabeth's death.

Schools and courts were closed and public sector workers were given the day off for her funeral on Sept. 19.

Health-care services remained open on the provincial holiday and businesses were given the choice to open or close.

The province says it cost $7.1 million in additional wages to pay workers in the health-care and long-term care networks for the holiday.

It cost Nova Scotia's Justice Department and Department of Community services a combined $1.2 million in extra expenses.

Finance Minister Allan MacMaster says the holiday came with a cost but "a lot" of Nova Scotians felt that honouring the queen with a day of mourning was the right thing to do.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29. 2022 and was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.