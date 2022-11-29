Nova Scotia studying creation of enforcement unit for tenant-landlord disputes

The Nova Scotia government has hired a consultant to examine the feasibility of an Ontario-style enforcement system for landlords and tenants, where trained officers could advise parties and issue fines for abusing the law. The Dalhousie Legal Aid Clinic says situations such as the temporary removal of a stove from a rooming house, white building on the right as shown in this handout image, in Halifax, are the kind of cases where such a reform could assist. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Dalhousie Legal Aid Clinic

